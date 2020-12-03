Andrew Hurley passed away Nov. 21 in Banning.
He was 79.
Andrew was born Aug. 5, 1941 in Clarksdale, Miss.
He was married to Sallie Hurley for 52 years.
Andrew served in the Air Force as a captain.
Andrew received a bachelor’s degree in industrial arts from Alcorn State University in Mississippi and a master’s degree in education from California State University, Los Angeles.
Andrew worked for the Compton Unified School District for 17 years, where he was an elementary school teacher.
His Christian faith was also important to him. He served on the Banning United Methodist Church board.
He was hard working, loving and persistent. He loved his family and his job as an elementary school teacher.
Andrew is survived by his wife Sallie Hurley of Banning; daughters Adrienne Hurley and Alissa Hurley (Sekou) Billings of Yorktown, Va.; son Andrew L. (Julie) Hurley of Whittier; brother John (Emma Sue) Hurley of Jackson, Miss.; grandchildren Mackenzie and Sekou Billings Jr. of Yorktown, Elizabeth Hurley and Joshua Tate of Whittier; cousin Georgette Hurley of Chicago; niece Danita (Richard) Russell of Sumter, S.C.; and nephews James Pack and Barry Harvin of Sumter.
Andrew is preceded in death by parents Henry and Mittie Hurley of Clarksdale; sister Leala Waddell of Greensboro, N.C.; brothers Joe Hurley of Chicago, Edward Bosley of Chicago, and Henry Hurley of Chicago; nephew Fredrick Hurley of Jackson; and brother-in-law John McDonald of Sumter.
There will be a memorial service and inurnment at Riverside National Cemetary on Dec. 4 at 11:30 a.m.
Face masks are required.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Alzheimer’s Association: Tribute for Andrew Hurley.
Commented