Oct. 25, 1970 – Dec. 31, 2021
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Andrea Lorraine Hunt of Banning on Dec. 31, 2021, at the age of 51 years.
She was born to Monnie Faye Hester and Purvis Hunt Jr. on Oct. 25, 1970.
Andrea spent most of her life in Banning where she made many lifelong friends. Andrea met the love of her life, Steven Pete, and together they have two beautiful children: Shawnisty and Stephaun.
Andrea is preceded in death by her grandparents Willie Jane and Vernon Hicks; aunts Druicilla Hicks and Quillar McKee; brother Demitrius Hunt; and nephew Demitri Smith.
Andrea worked as a home health nurse for many years. She loved listening to music, dancing, laughing, being with family and friends, and watching movies.
The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Andrea. During her free time, Drea found joy in making crafts. She also found beauty in the spring flowers; her favorite was sunflowers. Andrea touched the lives of many people with her smile and generosity.
She had a great sense of humor that was contagious to everyone she met.
A viewing is scheduled at 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, and a memorial service on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Wiefel’s & Son in Banning.
Due to Covid there will not be a repast.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.