On Dec. 22, 2022, Ana Maria Scarpitta, also known as Ana Mauney Gauck, passed away in Banning at the age of 100.
Born in Puerto Rico in 1922, Ana moved to Chicago with her mother and eight siblings in 1929.
As a teenager in Chicago, Ana discovered her talent to sing and model. At 20, Ana was doing comedy skits at Harry’s New Yorker. Ana became a pinup girl for GIs during World War II.
In 1943, she left for Hollywood where she found agents interested in her. Through the USO, she entertained troops in California.
Working at the famous Hollywood Canteen, she danced with and supported the servicemen, along with other Hollywood celebrities of the era. While there, she met Guy Scarpitta. After just one dance, they fell in love. Their marriage lasted until Guy died in 1978. Together, they raised four children.
A chapter in the book, The Cartainos: Men of Passion • Men of Stone (2022) tells their 1940s story. It contains additional photos of Ana.
Later, Ana had a nearly 20-year career in real estate with Coldwell Banker.
In the early-1980s, she married Gene Mauney. She also welcomed his son, George. In 1991, Ana and Gene moved from the San Fernando Valley to the Sun Lakes Country Club community in Banning. Gene died in 1993.
Ana then married George Gauck. He died in 2005.
Ana’s Catholic faith was important to her throughout her life. Among many other things, she joined the Carmelite community in Redlands. As a lector and much more, Ana also served her parish of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church in Beaumont.
Surviving Ana are her children Stephen, Michael, Gerald and Annette; grandchildren Adam, John, Michael and Matthew; great-grandchildren Fallon and Landon, and also Sunny.
On Jan. 12, 2023, Ana was interred at the San Fernando Mission Cemetery in Mission Hills, Calif. She is buried next to Guy.
