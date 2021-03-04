Ana Luisa Orozco a long-time resident of Beaumont met her creator, Our Lord Jan. 28, 2021 at the age of 64.
Ana Luisa is survived by her husband Salomon Orozco; her children Maria Luisa Maddox and Veronica Patricia Orozco; her grandson Xavier Maddox; son-in-law Paul Maddox; and her seven siblings, Alberto Delgado, Juan Manuel Delgado, Aurora Martinez, Rosa Maria Gonzalez, Isabel Patricia Hernandez, Jaime Delgado and Maria de Jesus Delgado.
Ana Luisa was born in Tijuana, Baja Calif., Mexico on July 26, 1956 to Juan and Maria Aurora Delgado. On April 6, 1974 she married the love of her life, Salomon Orozco. On Feb. 7, 1975 and June 12, 1978 she lovingly embraced the birth and blessings of her two daughters. On Sept. 19, 2004 she wrapped her loving arms around her precious newborn grandson, her “Corazon De Melon”.
Ana Luisa was a devoted wife, a loving mother and an amazing grandmother. She was a virtuous woman of Christ. Her Catholic faith never wavered , no matter the trials or glories through her journey in life. She remained steadfast in prayer and faith. The power of prayer and her love for Our Lord were evident through her actions and the unconditional love she had for her family.
Ana Luisa had a beautiful, bright, tender and contagious smile which lit up a room and your life.
Her genuine conversations, loving embrace, and “I LOVE YOU” embodies the foundation of her character. The importance of the unity of family lead to gatherings in celebrations of joy. She loved witnessing the laughter, singing, love and unity of her family.
As she would say, “I’m proud to be part of the Delgado Dynasty of 117 and growing.”
Ana Luisa’s strength, determination, love and faith should be admired.
Never cease prayer, seek God, love unconditionally, say sorry when you’re wrong, forgive if you’re offended, give glory to God for your blessings, do not boast upon good deeds, smile even if you are in pain, lend a shoulder to those in despair, feed the hungry, share your story and build up those around you.
In her 64 years of life, Ana Luisa touched so many individuals. Be genuine and kind to one another…all the stated are in part the legacy she leaves behind. She is greatly loved and will be missed immensely.
Rosary will be held March 11, 2021 at 5 p.m. at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont.
Mass will be celebrated March 12 at 11 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church, 1234 Palm Ave., Beaumont. Burial to proceed mass at Stewart Sunnyslope Cemetery, 40 Pennsylvania Ave., Beaumont.
