Amy Marie Labagnara was born on Oct. 29, 1978 in Redlands.
Amy Marie passed away Feb. 14, 2022.
She graduated from Banning High School in 1996 and gave birth to her daughter Ashley soon after.
She lived in Banning for the early years of her life before moving to Las Vegas in 2005. In May 2006, she was in a tragic car accident that left her a quadriplegic.
This was only a turning point in her life as Amy was a headstrong women who was determined to be independent and live life on her own terms.
After several years of bouncing around various hospitals, she relocated to Los Angeles where she was able to learn the skills to live independently of the hospital setting.
This allowed her to be able to travel to San Diego to see her daughter, take the ferry to Catalina, attend a taping of the Price is Right, participate in the Days of Our Life’s Meet and Greet at the Universal City Walk as well as many day trips with her family to restaurants, concerts at the LA Fair, the Aquarium of the Pacific and Christmases spent in Banning with her family.
Amy was a force who became passionate in the struggle for the rights of disabled persons.
She loved spending time with her family, going to the beach, taking her boat on the water, and soaking up every drop of sun she could get. Amy and her sister Amanda used to joke that she was a lizard, because she loved basking in the sun.
However, there is nothing she loved more than her daughter Ashley. Ashley was the light of Amy’s life.
Amy is survived by daughter Ashley of San Diego, mother Debbie Gordon of Banning, sisters Amanda (Julie) Labagnara and Stacey Labagnara of Beaumont, step-sister Rhianna (Brandon) Whitright, step-brother Justin (Channa) Gordon, grandmother Shirly Loftis of Banning, Aunt Carol Alachniewicz of Beaumont, Uncle Mike (Teresa) Loftis of Beaumont, Aunt Connie (Paul) LeBlanc of Beaumont, and many nieces, nephews and cousins who loved her dearly.
In additional to her many friends throughout the Los Angeles, Banning, and Beaumont areas.
Amy was preceded in death by her father Gene Labagnara, step-father Randy Gordon and grandfather Marvin Loftis.
A celebration of her life will be held at Beaumont Presbyterian Church in Beaumont on Saturday, March 19 at 2 p.m.
Amy was cremated by Tulip Cremation Services.
