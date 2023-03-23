Amparo Rodriguez, 94, a long life resident of Banning, passed away on March 15, 2023, after a short bout with a respiratory illness that lead to her passing.
Amparo Rodriguez was born on Oct. 29, 1928, in Banning. She attended Banning Union High School in 1944 where she was a member of the girls varsity basketball team and graduated in 1948.
In 1950, Amparo met her future husband Manuel G. Rodriguez in San Bernardino. They went on to date for several years and eventually married on June 12, 1951 in Yuma, Ariz., witnessed by her parents Louie and Frances Ortega of Banning.
Amparo and Manuel went on to have four children: Michael Rodriguez (deceased), Martha Rocha (John), Maggie Rodriguez, all from Banning, and Martin Rodriguez from Boise, Idaho. She had four grandchildren: Michael Rodriguez Jr. (Palm Desert), Nicholas Rodriguez (Palm Desert), Natalie McCafee, her baby-girl (Boise, Idaho) and Martin Rodriguez Jr., her baby-boy (Boise); four great-grandchildren, Mia Rodriguez, Sophia Rodriguez, Olivia Rodriguez and Emilio Rodriguez, all of Boise.
Her family wanted to let everyone know about her best friend Emily Ramos (neighbor/viejas). Emily was more than just a friend, they would talk daily, wave through the doors to each other, they gave each other warmth and comfort. The family owes Emily a great big thank you for being there for their mom and will be forever grateful to her.
Amparo worked in the agriculture field, she also worked at the Shirt Factory, the Banning laundry and Banning Convalescent Home, where she was working as a housekeeper. She retired in 1986 and was a homemaker for the rest of her life.
One of her favorite hobbies was getting dressed up in her younger years, riding the bus with her girlfriends, and going to the dances in San Bernardino. Another fun thing she liked doing was sitting outside her house with her sisters and enjoying a cold one before all the husbands came home from work.
“Our mom loved her life and all her family members. She always reminded us of the importance of family, to support each other, and to respect each other’s feelings,” the family stated. “She was the foundation of our family, always putting others before herself. She lived a simple life, as simple as anyone could live. She was always telling us; I was born here and I will pass on from here. Her little house was her safe haven.”
Amparo Rodriguez was preceded in death by immediate family members Louie and Frances Ortega (parents), Tony Ortega, Jesse Ortega, John Ortega, Richard Ortega (Brothers), Lola Menor, Mary Lopez, Lupe Santoya and Suzy Valdivia (sisters). She also had two older siblings (Rosa and Leonard) who passed away shortly after birth.
She is survived by her sisters Stella Lopez and Terry Valdivia, and her brother Salvador Ortega.
Her services will begin Wednesday, March 29, with a viewing and rosary from 4 to 8 p.m., with the rosary beginning at 7 p.m. Services will be held at Wiefels & Son Mortuary, 50 E. Nicolet St., Banning.
A Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 157 W. Nicolet St., Banning. Burial will be immediately following Mass at San Gorgonio Memorial Park, 2201 N. San Gorgonio Ave., Banning.
