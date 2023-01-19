Amparo Rivera Cervantes was born on May 11, 1937 in Hda de San Gregorio, Cueramaro Gto, Mexico. She passed away peacefully at her Banning home on Jan. 9, 2023, surrounded by family.
She was born to Antonio Castillo Rivera and Dolores Ortiz Rivera. She was one of 14 siblings, and came to the United States in 1963 with her husband Guadalupe Munoz Cervantes and their children.
They resided in Banning for 60 years. She was a local seamstress for over 30 years.
She was a member of the St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church for over 30 years.
She enjoyed gardening, watching Spanish novelas, cooking for her family and having her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren around.
She enjoyed the holidays — her favorite was Easter. She enjoyed making confetti eggs and hunting for eggs. Her home was filled with love and her door was always open.
She is survived by her children Carmen, Guadalupe, Lucy, Modesto, Daniel and Robert; sons-in-law Samuel and Tom; daughters-in-law Maria and Amy; and 14 grandchildren Maria, Monica, Mark, Michael, Jeremy, Sarah, Mike, Rebecca, Destiny, Aaron, Krystin, Daniel, Sierra and James. She also leaves behind 18 great-grandchildren: Anjelica, Anjelisa “B”, Ariel, Isabel, Marissa, Priscilla, Amber, Olivia, Lilyanna, Anakin, Alina, Aaron, Alex, Audrey, Leo, Charlotte, Marcelo and Lira. She leaves behind siblings Consuelo, Eva, Arturo, Sergio, Alfredo; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was reunited in Heaven with her parents Antonio and Dolores Rivera; her husband Guadalupe Cervantes; daughters Socorro and Eva Cervantes; sisters San Juana, Luz, Lupe, Luz and Maria Rivera; brothers Juan, Daniel and Jose Rivera; and many other loved ones.
A viewing will be held at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. (with rosary at 7 p.m.) on Sunday, Jan. 22, at Wiefels Mortuary, 50 E. Nicolet St., Banning.
A Mass will be celebrated on Monday, Jan. 23, at Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church, 157 W. Nicolet St., Banning.
