On Jan. 12, Amador V. Ortega, loving husband, father and grandfather peacefully passed away at his home with his family by his side.
He was 82.
Amador was born April 30, 1938 in Riverside to Henry and Herminia Ortega.
Amador graduated from Polytechnic High School in 1955.
He worked for Rockwell Industries for 14 years and for A-1 Grit for 32 years.
Amador was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Herminia; brothers Thomas, Johnny, Phillip; and sister Stella Briones.
He was predeceased by his former wife Anne Marie Ortega and daughter Rose Marie Zuccolotto.
His memory will forever be cherished by his wife Maria; his children Vincent (Trish) Ortega and Maria Elena (Patrick) Whitman; stepson Peter Medina; sister Mercy Solorio; and 14 grandchildren.
A private interment will be held Wednesday, Feb. 10 at Sunnyslope Cemetery.
