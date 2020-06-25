Amado “Motts” Contreras was born Nov. 30, 1937 in San Francisco and died June 9 in Yucca Valley, where he had been residing for the last six months.
Motts moved to Big Bear Lake from Banning in 1981 and established himself as a much in demand general contractor, under Motts Construction, which he continued to operate until his retirement in 2018.
Throughout his life hunting and fishing with his buddies were some of his favorite pastimes
In later years, his great joy was taking road trips with his daughter Lisa and his four great-granddaughters to visit the national parks with the mandatory stop in Las Vegas where he had uncanny luck.
Motts joined the Big Bear Volunteer Fire Department in 1975 and after extensive training, served as its chief for a number of years.
He is predeceased by his daughter Amanda Contreras, wife Bonnie Contreras and mother Sophie Martinez.
He leaves behind daughter Lisa Hill of Yucca Valley, son Robert Contreras of Big Bear, brother Richard Contreras of Highland, six grandchildren, four great-granddaughters and some of the “best friends and family a man could have.”
Rest in peace Motts, you will be missed.
There will be no service at Motts request
