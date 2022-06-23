Alyene Bell Ralston Dennis (Ninness) was born on Nov. 27, 1929, in Tulsa, Okla. to Edith and Henry "Barto" Bell and passed away peacefully on May 18, 2022 in Banning.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert “Bob” Eugene Ralston (Sept. 11, 2014); second husband, Robert Aubrey Dennis (July 25, 2008); third husband Warren "Buzz" Ninness (Dec. 31, 2016); and son Stephen “Steve” Thomas Ralston (Aug. 21, 2020). She is survived by her children Cheryl Ralston (Wayne) Staples of Beaumont; James “Jim” Robert (Sue) Ralston of McMurray, Pa.; and Jan Elizabeth Ralston of San Jose; as well as grandchildren Robert “Rob” Walter Ralston and Rebecca “Becca” Josephine Ralston.
Alyene was born at the time of the Depression. She survived a severe childhood case of scarlet fever. Later, as a teenager, she endured WWII rationing and was without her fiancé while he was deployed during the occupation of Japan. She first married in 1947 and raised four children. At one point, she had her hands full with a teenager, a tween, a toddler and a newborn.
She divorced in 1972. But Alyene, true to form, persevered obtaining an associate’s degree and later a bachelor’s in fine arts education. She taught art in Barstow and in Banning. Not only an artist, but also a musician, she played the piano from an early age. Able to read music and also play by ear, Alyene volunteered her talent as church organist at many times in her life. She enjoyed being a Cub Scout den mother to both of her sons and was active in the PTA.
In her later years, Alyene resided at Sun Lakes, where she was a member of the chorale and attended St. Stephens Episcopal Church.
Crocheting, reading, playing Scrabble and traveling to places where she could appreciate nature — especially rocks and trees — were some of her passions.
Throughout her life she adored various pet kitties and claimed to have had 38 cats over her lifetime.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her name to Living Free Cattery, 54250 Keen Camp Road, Mountain Center, CA 92561; (951) 659-4687; living-free.org. Alyene was a kindhearted, thoughtful, optimistic lady with a great sense of humor. Red lipstick, movie-star sunglasses and a big smile were her trademarks and is how she will be remembered. Alyene will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
