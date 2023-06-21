Alma Vrzal, 99, of Banning passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Alma was born in Long Beach Nov. 16, 1923.
Alma was a warm and loving Godly woman. She was an executive operator at Rockwell Industry for 27 years.
Her hobbies were knitting and crocheting. Alma was a very artistic woman who painted beautifully.
She was an elected board member of the San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency.
She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Vrzal, who passed away Feb. 21, 1997, and her son Ron Vrzal who passed away in 2003. Five sisters and a brother preceded her death.
She was a loving wife and mother to her two children. Alma was married to Joseph Vrzal for 56 years.
Alma is survived by her daughter Jeanette and son-in-law George; her daughter-in-law Darlene; and her sibling Betty. She is also survived by five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 18 great-great-grandchildren.
A ceremony to celebrate Alma’s life will be held at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont. This will be followed by a committal at Mountain View Cemetery, Beaumont.
