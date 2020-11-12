Allen Joseph Schroeder, 87, of Palm Desert, passed away on Nov. 5.
Allen was born Jan. 22, 1933 in Saginaw, Mich. to Elsie L. Schroeder and Edward H. Schroeder. He had been a resident of Palm Desert for 11 years and before that lived in Beaumont for 20 years.
Allen worked at General Telephone for about 30 years.
He was a member of the VFW Post 233 and Palm Desert, Citizens on Patrol and was a board member for Beaumont Parks & Recreation, as well as a Little League Coach.
Allen was an inventor and a handyman.
He enjoyed painting, gardening and stained glass.
He also enjoyed watching his grandchildren play soccer and baseball.
Allen is survived by his wife Edith Joanne Schroeder of Palm Desert; daughter Katherine MacLennan (Donald) of Cathedral City; and daughter Ann Elizabeth Zelaya (Mario) of Rancho Mirage; granddaughter Lily Ann MacLennan of Irvine and grandson Alec William MacLennan of Placentia.
Allen was preceded in death by father Edward H. Schroeder and mother Elsie L. Schroeder and brother Edward Schroeder.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Schroeder family.
Commented