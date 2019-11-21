Allan M. Youngren

Allan M. Youngren passed away on Nov. 12. He was 84.

Allan was a resident of Cherry Valley. He was born on May 2, 1935 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Allan proudly served as a sergeant in the Marine Corps, and he was a devout Christian and member of the Church for Family in Beaumont.

Allan is survived by his loving wife, son, daughter, two grandchildren, many friends and family.

A graveside service was held at Riverside National Cemetery on Nov. 21.

Lystra M. Carson

Lystra M. Carson, age 80, passed away peacefully with her loving husband by her side. She was 13-year resident of Banning. Lystra was born on Nov. 28, 1938 in Almedia, Penn. to her parents Joseph and Jeanne Marshall.

Gene William Klettenberg

Gene William Klettenberg passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 7. Hewas born June 23, 1935 in Fargo, N.D. He was a resident of Beaumont.

Kathleen (Kathy) O’Camb-Peter

With a heavy heart we announce the passing of Kathleen (Kathy) O’Camb-Peter, who was a kind, caring, and funny woman. She died in her home in Cherry Valley on Nov. 7.