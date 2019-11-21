Allan M. Youngren passed away on Nov. 12. He was 84.
Allan was a resident of Cherry Valley. He was born on May 2, 1935 in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Allan proudly served as a sergeant in the Marine Corps, and he was a devout Christian and member of the Church for Family in Beaumont.
Allan is survived by his loving wife, son, daughter, two grandchildren, many friends and family.
A graveside service was held at Riverside National Cemetery on Nov. 21.
