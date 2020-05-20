Alice passed away on May 14.
Alice was active in Banning, involved in the Playhouse Bowl, scouting, PTO, and was a travel agent for about 30 years.
She was a member of the Banning Unified School Board from 1997 to 2009.
Born Nov. 15, 1947 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Seymore (Shimmy) and Irene Howard, she was predeceased by her parents and only sister (Roni).
Alice died May 14, days after reaching her 49th anniversary on May 6.
She is survived by her husband Larry, sons Edward (Ayala), Jonathan (Amanda), and Scott (Peyvand); grandsons Sage and Shay; granddaughters Emmy, Maya, Ayla and Amelia.
Remembered by aunts, uncles, dozens of cousins and a multitude of friends in her beloved hometown.
A memorial will be scheduled when social distancing is no longer an issue.
Alice was buried in San Gorgonio Memorial Park May 19.
Commented