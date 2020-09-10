Alice “Leona” Hardesty passed away peacefully on Sept. 2, in Banning, with family by her side. She was 94.
Alice was from Nampa, Idaho and Banning, since 2008.
Alice is preceded in death in 2011 by her husband of 67 years, Robert.
She is survived by son James Hardesty of Nampa; daughter Karen (Jack) Rader of Banning; granddaughters Carrie (Brian) Lee of Vacaville, Kelly (Matthew) Whaley of Mentor, Ohio and Jamie Hardesty of Los Angeles; and great-grandchildren Kendall (Taylor) Fruehan of Alpine, Utah and Connor Lee of Culver City.
Her extended family is endless with many nieces and nephews in multiple states.
Alice was born in Rushville, Mo. on Feb. 12, 1926 and was the last living of her 12 siblings.
She was married to Robert in 1944 in Los Angeles.
She resided in southern California until 1971 when she moved to Nampa.
She worked at Idaho State School for many years and had many friends.
She returned to California in 2008 to be closer to her daughter.
She enjoyed her time with family and grandkids, playing cards and traveling with her daughter and son-in-law.
Burial services will be held Saturday, Oct. 3 at 12 p.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery in Caldwell, Idaho.
A celebration of life will follow. Location TBA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to
