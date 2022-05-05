Alice Lee Miranda, 72, entered passed on April 29, 2022 at her home in Cherry Valley.
She danced her way to heaven to be reunited with her only son, Glenn Morin.
Alice was born on May 1, 1949, in Staten Island, N.Y. to Everett “Jake” Brown and Violet “Scotty” Brown. The family moved to Villa Park, Calif. in the 1950s.
Alice was a lifelong learner and had a passion for education – she graduated from Rancho Alamitos High School in 1967, attended Mt. San Jacinto College and graduated with a Bachelor’s of Arts in Human Development from Azusa Pacific University in 2002.
Alice spent many years in the education field and was affectionately known to many as “Teacher Alice” while she was a Headstart teacher. She was so proud of all of her students and kept in touch with many.
Alice met the love of her life, Leroy Miranda, while working at the Morongo Bingo in 1984. Alice’s dearly departed friend Kathy Carlson convinced Alice to go on “just one date” with Leroy and they’ve been inseparable ever since. Alice and Leroy married on April 5, 1986 at the Oak Glen Schoolhouse and their daughter Loretta Miranda was born shortly after. Alice came into Leroy’s life with a ready-made family with her children Glenn Morin and Brandy Miranda, who Leroy raised as his own.
Alice loved music, especially classic rock, and constantly heard music in her head. Alice was a proud member of the Elks Lodge. She enjoyed playing bunco, bingo and gambling at the casino with her dear friends Susan Wheeler and Evalinda Troutman. Alice was also an amazing artist and especially liked creating art with gourds — she often created handcrafted gifts for all of her friends and family. Alice also loved cats and her best friend Moose misses her dearly.
Alice was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, auntie, cousin, friend and teacher. She was most proud of being grandma and loved the chaos of a home filled with her grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents Everett “Jake” Brown and Violet “Scotty” Brown of Santa Maria, Calif. and son Glenn Morin of Yucaipa.
Alice is survived by her husband Leroy Miranda of Morongo; daughters Brandy Miranda and Loretta Miranda of Morongo; sisters Tracy Stewart of Folsom and Judy Hewitt of Perris; granddaughters Destiny Wells, Jazlyn Wells and Alicia Wells of Hemet and Aurelia-LeRay Mares of Banning; grandsons Isaiah Wells of Cherry Valley, Jacob Wells of Hemet and Daniel Mares of Banning; great-grandsons Gabriel Miranda, Julian Estrada and Emiliano Estrada of Hemet; many nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.