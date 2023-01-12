Alfred Vasapolli passed away on Dec. 23, 2022, at the age of 94. One of seven children, he was born to Phillippa and Vicenzo in Boston. Al had two sisters, Connie Agnone, Josie LaVerde (deceased) and four brothers, Ben, Jim, Joe (deceased) and John (deceased).
Al was married and devoted to Lorraine for 66 years.
Al and Lorraine raised their three children, Jim, John and Laura Sturman, with unconditional love and support.
For the first 17 years of marriage Al and Lorraine lived in Massachusetts. In 1973 Al and Lorraine and their children moved to California after Al was offered a promotion in the Engineering Design Department at the Long Beach Naval Shipyard.
Al enjoyed many years of quality time with his grandchildren Heather Sturman, Jeffrey Vasapolli and Chelsea Vasapolli. He was always generous with his time and love.
Al loved his country and enlisted to serve in the U.S. Army as an MP in Japan during World War II.
Al showed an early talent for electricity. He completed a degree in electrical engineering after military service. He traveled the world as a civil service electrical engineer with the U.S. Navy. Some of the places he visited included Italy, Turkey, Greece, Guatemala and many others. He always brought home artifacts and gifts for his family.
Al was a consummate fix-it, build-it man. He built, installed, fixed and remodeled for his family and friends with a spirit of generosity rather than monetary gain.
Al retired with his wife to a retirement community after 30 plus years as a civil service engineer. Al made many close friends and participated in countless social events and activities during his retirement years. He took up golf and was a member of his community’s men golf club for many years. He also volunteered as a marshal in several golf tournaments in the Palm Springs area. He never stopped fixing and building for family and friends throughout his retirement. He continued to travel with his wife Lorraine, including trips to Hawaii and several cross-country adventures to visit family and friends.
Als family, friends and Catholic faith were always at the center of his life. He lived a full life, and he was a generous, honest, devout, good and caring man.
“We loved him and we will miss him,” his family stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.