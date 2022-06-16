Alfred Jose Soto, 77, passed away at home peacefully on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
Alfred was born on Sept. 1, 1944, to Alfred Castillo Soto and Cruz Soto in Upland. He spent most of his life in Banning, except for two years when his family resided in Colton.
While attending Banning High School, he lettered in wrestling and baseball and graduated in 1962.
After high school, he was drafted to the Army where he served two years, one in Vietnam as a radioman. When he returned in 1971, he married Rosemary Hernandez Mendoza and they went on to have three sons, Aljon Soto (Cathy), Pablo Soto (Cybill) and Sam Soto.
Alfred and Rosemary also raised two of their nephews, Daniel Castillo and Alex Soto, who became their sons.
Alfred went to work for Southern Pacific Railroad in 1974, where he worked for the next 28 years. At the time of his retirement in 2002, the company had become Union Pacific and he retired as a track foreman.
He followed Catholic beliefs and attended St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church.
He leaves behind his wife, his five sons, 12 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, brother John Rocha (Martha), sister Dora Palacios (John), brother Bill Rocha (JoAnn), and sister Margaret Rocha (Nino).
Alfred was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Harry Rocha; brother Sam Soto; sister Mary Rogers; and bother Martin Rocha.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.