Albert La Brusciano died on June 13.
He was born to Maria and Luigi La Brusciano on May 8, 1922 in Mamaroneck, N.Y., and grew up as part of a family of 11 during the twenties and the Great Depression.
His mother raised her own nine children as well as four other neighborhood children, which only made Albert's love of family stronger.
At Burrows High School, Albert was a distinguished athlete; a quarterback, and a track star who held a school record for the 440 until the mid-1980s.
Albert served as a seargent in the Army Artillery during World War II.
He landed at Normandy Beach (D-Day+14), and received the Bronze Star for Heroic Achievement in Holland and Germany.
After the war, Albert began a 40-year career as a haberdasher at County Boys and Men's Shop in Scarsdale, N.Y.
Al met Helen, the love of his life, and they married in 1963.
They were happy and truly in love for 46 years.
He was an accomplished professional jazz drummer and played on several albums.
In 2006, they packed up their life in New York and moved to Beaumont in 2006 to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
Helen passed away in 2010.
Al was a passionate golfer. At 84, he fulfilled the life-long dream of studying oil painting.
He took up playing pool with his friends at Solera.
He was a dedicated father and loved his vegetable garden, especially raising tomatoes, watching football and baseball, and trips to Vegas with his family.
Albert was a devout Roman Catholic.
He was a wise teacher of life and taught not by lecture, but by example.
He was a gentleman in the truest sense of the word; loving, kind, loyal, funny, patient beyond measure.
He was the example of class and grace of a bygone era.
He impressed and inspired many but was respected and loved by all.
He leaves behind sons Chuck Marra of Lake Arrowhead and Michael La Brusciano of Studio City; daughter-in-law Megan Foley Marra; and grandsons Lucas Marra and Matthew Mara of Lake Arrowhead.
A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated June 25 at Blessed Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church.
A private burial followed.
Arrangements were handled by Wiefels Mortuary.
