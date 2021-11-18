Albert L. Harris "Al", 70, of Beaumont passed away Oct. 31, 2021.
Albert was born July 15, 1951, to Agnes Cardinio and Roy Harris.
Al served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam era. Al later worked for Nabisco in Buena Park as an engineer for 27 years until its closure.
He then worked at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Riverside for 12 years before his medical retirement in 2016.
Al enjoyed spending time with his family, painting, staining glass, gardening, fishing, and sketching.
Albert is survived by his spouse Christine Harris; daughters Tanya Harris, Tracey Bailey, Lauren Bailey Chaidez; son-in-law Daniel Chaidez; father-in-law Edward Sharoian; mother-in-law Ann Sharoian; sisters Millie Topp and Vickie Harris; brother Raul Harris; sister Rebecca Witherspoon; brother-in-law Richard Topp; brother-in-law Richard Lerma; sister-in-law Deborah Garland; brother-in-law Marty Garland; grandson Malikai Marrone; granddaughter Mikayla Wilson; grandson Ethan Bailey-Mcneill; grandson Darby Blue Chaidez; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
Albert was preceded in death by his father Roy Harris his mother Agnes Fritas, and his sister Rose Lerma.
A visitation for Albert will be held Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., A funeral service will occur Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., and a celebration of life/reception will occur Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave., Beaumont, 92223.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Albert's memory may be made to the family’s Go Fund Me: gofund.me/c450b8f6
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com for the Harris family.
