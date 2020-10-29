On Oct. 14, Albert J. Sierra passed away.
He was 71.
Albert J. Sierra was born on July 14, 1949.
He was a loving husband and a father of three.
Albert was a long time resident of Beaumont.
He graduated in 1967, then later received a degree from Mt. San Jacinto College.
He is a proud Army Vietnam Veteran with an honorable discharge.
He went on to become a Border Patrol Agent in San Diego and also Indio jurisdictions.
He enjoyed the company of his friends and family, he also loved playing the drums.
Albert is survived by his loving wife Elsa Sierra; daughters Estrella Sierra and Ariel Sierra; son Timothy Sierra; grandchildren Valerie Sierra, Maleena, Isis and Freya Burke, and Avery Sierra; sister Maggie; brothers Raul, Rudy, and Pepe.
Albert is met in Heaven by his parents Antionia Zamora and Roger Sierra; brothers Alfonso, Raymond, Eddie, Roy and Juan.
"You will be truly missed and we all love you."
A memorial service will be held Friday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. at Rose Mortuary and Crematory, 66424 Pierson Blvd. Desert Hot Springs, 92240.
Please send any flowers to the mortuary or to the family.
