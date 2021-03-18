Albert Earl Morton

Earl, 81, passed away at home Feb. 18 of Merkel Cell Carcinoma, a rare aggressive skin cancer.
He fought a valiant fight for two years.
Earl was born in Okemah, Okla. on June 3, 1939 and spent his young years growing up with family in Wewoka, Okla.
In 1944, Earl, his brother Dave and their mother traveled on a troop train to California to join their father, who was employed in the Los Angeles area. Earl had a great time on the train.
The family lived in several areas of SoCal and moved to Yorba Linda when Earl started high school.
He graduated from Fullerton High in 1957 and enrolled in the electrical apprenticeship program with International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
While involved in the apprenticeship program and working, he enrolled in Fullerton JC (now Community College) where he earned an AA degree.
Studying at Long Beach State University was his next goal.
Working full time at some point and part time during other periods, he obtained a BSE in 1969.
During Long Beach years, he met “a school teacher from the east.” After a whirlwind of courtship, Earl and Margaret were married on Dec. 2, 1967.
In 1970, they left California and Earl worked for several companies in the midwest.
They actually settled in Cleveland, where they lived for 32 years.
Margaret continues to teach in the Berea, Ohio school system and Earl continued his construction experiences gradually increasing in size and responsibilities.
In 1977, both of them earned master’s degrees at Baldwin-Wallace College in Berea, Ohio.
Earl earned his MBA and Margaret a Ma Ed. During this time, they did a lot of traveling to several foreign counties including Australia and New Zealand.
They set a goal of visiting all 50 states, which they accomplished in 2004 when they moved back to California to retire.
In California, Earl was able to play golf frequently (three days a week) for several years.
More recently, he took up yoga and picketball which he loved. When his health failed, he had to give up these sports.
He is survived by his wife Margaret; his brother David and wife Linda, Nephew Scott and wife Judy; Rick and wife Leslee; and his niece Laurel. Also surviving are eight nieces and nephews on Margaret’s side of the family, along with many great-nieces and-nephews scattered all over the country.
Graveside services are to be held at Loma Vista Memorial Park in Fullerton. The cemetery rules for coronavirus require them to be private and restricted in size.
