Albert Arthur Field, 93, of Cherry Valley passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on the morning of April 27, 2023.
Albert was born Jan. 13, 1930, in Dodge City. In 1939, the family moved out west from Bellevue, Neb., to Camp Roberts in Salinas, Calif. In 1943, the family moved to Redlands after his father retired from the military.
Albert was drafted into the Army on March 27, 1951, and served two years in combat during the Korean War. In spite of everything that happened during the war, he would never accept a million dollars to not have that experience. He made a lot of good friends who he remained close with. One of those friends introduced him to his wife of 65 years.
Albert married Donna Jeanne Frahm on March 23, 1957. They lived in various cities in Southern California with their five children and eventually moved to Cherry Valley in January 1983.
Albert spent 40 years as an independent operator in the trucking business, the last 10 years for Beaumont Concrete at their rock and sand plant in Cabazon.
In addition to being a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he had many activities and hobbies that kept him busy.
Albert was a member of the American Legion, the First Cavalry Division Association and the Korean War Veterans Seventh Cavalry Chapter. He enjoyed attending their yearly reunions, which were held across the country. One year a reunion was held in South Korea for the 60th Anniversary of the Korean War.
For years he attended the “King High School Remembers” Day at Marin Luther King High School in Riverside to speak with students about his experience in South Korea.
In 2015 he visited the Korean War Veterans Memorial.
He loved being on the road with his fifth wheel visiting family and friends. Usually taking along grandchildren. He liked keeping busy, being outside doing yardwork, building stuff in his shop and flipping houses in his spare time. If you needed any help, he was the man to call.
Albert liked to complete puzzles, play games such as pinochle, Shanghai, cribbage, and hand & foot. You would catch him every Tuesday and Saturday playing bingo at the Highland Springs Country Club (HSCC). Over the years he curated many albums filled with photos and memories. He documented his childhood memories and his experience in the Korean War. Some of his writings about the war were eventually published.
His impact was felt by all who knew him. A life well-lived. A legacy that will live forever.
Albert is survived by his children Sherrie A. Murphy (Andrew) of Huntington Beach; Matthew P. Field (Sheri) of Banning; Mark M. Field of Highland; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Donna Jeanne Field; his parents Carlton McLain Field and Florence Mae Field; daughter Ramona Jeanne Field; son Albert “Bud” Field and seven siblings (three sisters and four brothers).
A viewing will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on May 12 at Wiefels & Son Mortuary, 50 E. Nicolet St., Banning. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. on May 13 at San Gorgonio Memorial Park, 2201 N. San Gorgonio Ave., Banning. A reception to follow at his home in Cherry Valley, from noon to 2 p.m.
