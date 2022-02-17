Obit-Ornelas, Albert.tif

Albert "Al" M Ornelas, 80, of Beaumont, passed away Jan. 19, 2022.

Albert was born May 20, 1941 in Roswell, New Mexico.

Albert served in the United States Marine Corp. during the beginning of the Vietnam War. He was recognized for various achievements during his military service. Albert would say that his favorite achievement was his family; he always took the time to celebrate their achievements. Albert enjoyed working on cars and fixing things. He was a car enthusiast and neighborhood mechanic. Albert is survived by his spouse, Isabel, his sons Albert Jr, and Richard, his daughter Valerie. Six grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.

A visitation for Albert will be held Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 9 a.m. at Weaver Mortuary, 1177 Beaumont Ave, Beaumont, California 92223. Following the visitation will be a graveside service at 1:45 p.m. at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA 94102. Serving, as pallbearers are Albert Ornelas Jr, Richard Ornelas, Christopher Perez, David Perez, Marcus Ornelas and Paul O’Rorke.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.weaver-mortuary.com.

