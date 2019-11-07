Adrienne Pete

Former Banning High School student Adrienne Pete died Oct. 29.

She was 52.

Pete was a former student of Banning High School.

She was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church in Banning.

She is survived by her sons Khiry of Hemet, Michael of Vacaville and Markell of Minnesota; her mother Katherin Harris of Banning; brothers Maurice Crain, David Harris of Hemet and Nate Harris III of Redlands; her sister Patrice Harris of Banning; grandmother Lucille Archie of Arkansas; her spiritual mother Lucy Smith; and two grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her father Nathaniel Harris Jr.

Services have been held.

Wiefels & Son Mortuary and Cremation Services in Banning handled arrangements.

