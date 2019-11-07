Former Banning High School student Adrienne Pete died Oct. 29.
She was 52.
Pete was a former student of Banning High School.
She was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church in Banning.
She is survived by her sons Khiry of Hemet, Michael of Vacaville and Markell of Minnesota; her mother Katherin Harris of Banning; brothers Maurice Crain, David Harris of Hemet and Nate Harris III of Redlands; her sister Patrice Harris of Banning; grandmother Lucille Archie of Arkansas; her spiritual mother Lucy Smith; and two grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her father Nathaniel Harris Jr.
Services have been held.
Wiefels & Son Mortuary and Cremation Services in Banning handled arrangements.
