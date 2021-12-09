Adam, 45, passed away in Kennewick, Wash. on Nov.19, 2021.
He was born Feb. 3, 1976.
He lived most of his life in Rialto, where he graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1993. He attended California State University, San Bernardino studying accounting.
He worked for the city of Banning for a few years before changing careers to a project manager.
He is survived by his wife Sandy; daughter Lauren; and son James from Kennewick.
He is also survived by his mother Jan of Beaumont; brother Cory of Calimesa; sister Ashley of Georgia; as well as many other family and friends.
Funeral arrangements are being made by Neptune Society in Spokane, Wash.
