Adam, 45, passed away in Kennewick, Wash. on Nov.19, 2021.

He was born Feb. 3, 1976.

He lived most of his life in Rialto, where he graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1993. He attended California State University, San Bernardino studying accounting.

He worked for the city of Banning for a few years before changing careers to a project manager.

He is survived by his wife Sandy; daughter Lauren; and son James from Kennewick.

He is also survived by his mother Jan of Beaumont; brother Cory of Calimesa; sister Ashley of Georgia; as well as many other family and friends.

Funeral arrangements are being made by Neptune Society in Spokane, Wash.

Tags

More from this section

Darlene A. Prather

Darlene A. Prather

Darlene A. Prather, 80, passed away Dec. 1, 2021 at Redlands Community Hospital.

Gretchen Wagner

Gretchen Wagner

Gretchen Wagner (Gretchen Womack as she was known by most), 60, went to be with the Lord Oct. 26, 2021 with her sons at her side in Banning.

William Wagner

William Wagner

William Wagner (known by most as Bill or Willy), 73, went to be with the lord Oct. 16, 2021 in Palm Springs.