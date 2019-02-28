The availability for public participation in local politics is an issue, and in Banning it is drawing more attention from at least one elected council member.
The problem with convenience often arises when the fiscal responsibilities of those in power are weighed against the realities of its value.
At it’s Feb. 12 meeting, the Banning city council casually debated possibly rescheduling council meetings from 5 p.m. to an hour later, starting at 6 p.m. with the intention of making meetings more accessible to the public — but more significantly, for argument’s sake — more convenient for councilwoman Daniela Andrade, who has taken on a full-time job since being elected.
She is a behavior instructor working with autistic children through the Riverside location of Behavior Frontiers.
“The issue is making workshops more readily available to the public,” councilman David Happe said.
Proposing later closed session meetings to allow for more public involvement on days when workshops are held in the afternoon, Happe’s suggestion was quickly agreed upon, but left council members still divided on whether or not council meetings be held at the later time.
“If we’re going to encourage working people to run for, and sit on this council, we have to make it doable for them to do so,” Banning resident Don Smith told the council. “The convenience of leaving early isn’t something most people have.”
With strong words of support for Andrade’s ability to participate more easily in meetings, Smith did recognize that meetings had previously been changed to the later 6 p.m. start with little increase in attendance.
Councilmember Don Peterson had this to say in response to Smith: “I heard for years to change the meetings to 6. There were two people who constantly said we need to change the meetings to 6; so we changed the meeting to 6 and those two people never came again, and neither did anybody else. The only thing it did was make us and the rest of the staff go home later.”
With opposition still held by Andrade, the issue of changing meeting times was left unchanged and remains 5 p.m., though the council did agree to hold closed sessions at an earlier time allowing for more accessibility for the public to attend workshops.
Though both sides presented reasonable points, the seemingly paradoxical question of costs verses value was ultimately what left the matter unchanged.
With a goal of increasing public attendance but the reality of low public participation, the cost effectiveness of having staff members stay an extra hour for council meetings was not justifiable to city council members.
The council did not vote on the matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.