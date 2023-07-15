The city of Banning has changed a land use designation for property at 725 Sunset Ave. that paves the way for a couple of future water storage tanks.
The general plan amendment and zoning change for the 1.74-acre property at 725 Sunrise Ave. was passed at the June 27 City Council meeting.
The city paid $250,000 in February to purchase the property from seller Eulogio Garcia, which allowed the city to proceed with rezoning the property from low-density residential to public facilities-government.
Banning’s Integrated Master Plan for the city’s water and wastewater system involves splitting its main zone water system pressure zone in two — one upper, one lower — to reduce high pressures of 150-180 p.s.i. along the southern boundary of that main pressure zone.
According to the Public Works Department, “For redundancy and operational efficiency purposes, it is good practice to have dedicated storage reservoirs for each zone,” explaining that “After the zone split of the main zone, the lower main zone will not have a dedicated storage reservoir,” which could be corrected by incorporating an appropriate hydraulic grade line for a new reservoir to feed into a future lower main zone.
Community Development Director Adam Rush explained that the site was situated in a “Goldilocks site” perfectly located within the pressure zones.
At the council meeting, the city was not tasked with approving any water reservoir tanks; the council was merely tasked with approving a zone change for the intended municipal land use.
Designs for the access points, landscaping and layout for potential dual tanks would go out to bid and be approved later.
A couple of residents expressed concerns regarding earthquake fault lines nearby; and that a notice for the public hearing that the city paid to have published in the Record Gazette was not clear enough in its explanation of the council’s agenda item.
A conceptual photo of what could eventually be built on that property prompted Councilwoman Sheri Flynn to echo concerns that the agenda item was not promoted properly, and that residents presumably did not realize that the zone change was being conducted in order to accommodate eventual construction of two potential water tanks.
She addressed the height and visual impact of the conceptual photo that was offered in the council’s report.
Rush reiterated that the council was not voting on any designs that evening, and addressed the fault lines by stating that the setback was adequate for the zone change.
“I think they should be notified … to forestall any problems and be a good neighbor, I think we should send them the proper notices,” Flynn said.
“We did send them the proper notice” to property owners within 300 feet of the boundary of the zone change, Rush said.
“But you sent it as a reservoir with no dimensions or plotting on the site, and it didn’t say it was going to be two 40-foot high water tanks,” Flynn said.
City Attorney Serita Young interjected at that point to remind the council that the matter before them was a zone change and general plan amendment.
“There is no project before the council,” she said. “Mr. Rush was good enough to put in a conceptual plan just to give the council a possible visual of what this water reservoir could look like, but at the end of the day, the notices that were required to be sent out needed to specify what the council was considering,” which, she explained, included a general plan land use map amendment to change the land use designation of the parcel, and a zoning change. “To put a description in the notice about potential conceptual water reservoirs would actually be deceptive, because that’s not what the council was considering in this very moment.”
The zone change and general plan amendment was approved 3-1 with Flynn dissenting, and Councilman Reuben Gonzales having left the meeting earlier.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
