The Wolf fire, on Wolfskill Truck Road near Silver Creek Drive, is at 50 percent containment, according to Cal Fire's website.
The fire was reported at 6:36 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. So far, the fire has burned 75 acres.
It's about four miles south of Banning.
Cal Fire has put a warning on social media for Sun Lakes residents and Four Seasons residents that they may have to evacuate.
CAL FIRE investigators have determined the cause of the Wolf fire to be shooting.
Hazardous fire area closures are still in effect and shooting isn’t allowed nor may the public enter private property with out the property owner's permission.
Any information on person(s) seen in the area during the start of the fire are urged to contact the Riverside County Arson Hotline at (800) 633-2836 and encourage the person to come forward as it was an accident.
