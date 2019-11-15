Sen. Mike Morrell only has a little over a year left on his term as senator for the 23rd District, but he still has issues that are important to him and his constituents.
Morrell’s term ends in Dec. 2020 and he is outspoken about his colleagues in Sacramento and the way he sees the country headed toward a socialist government.
Morrell spoke at the Beaumont Chamber of Commerce breakfast Nov. 8.
He said that local control of government needs to go back to the municipalities.
Morrell mentioned about how President Jimmy Carter consolidated education and the Department of Education and that decisions should be made by parents and students.
He also addressed Common Core and No Child Left Behind and wondered why these programs and campaigns have not benefitted California’s students.
“Yet our test scores keep getting worse and worse,” he said.
Morrell turned his attention toward the economy. In the 1960s, the U.S. economy was No. 4 in the world.
Then it lost 40 percent of the economy.
Morrell talked about California and how it has been called the worst place to do business.
California has lost 5,000 manufacturing jobs.
Business owners and residents also are moving to states with no state taxes, such as Nevada and Washington.
Morrell said that California has the highest state tax.
He said that the universal health care costs are $400 billion.
California also has the highest state income tax, growing from 13 per cent to a 28 percent, a 15 percent increase.
But Morrell said that revenue increase alone can’t make up the difference in the health care costs.
“That alone will still not raise $400 billion,” he said.
Morrell talked about a program for his interns that allows them to choose two states in which they would like to start a business and then two you would not.
They also pick states that have less government relations.
Morrell said that California has 34 percent of the country’s welfare cases and 20 percent of the poverty rate.
Some of the legislative bills are being viewed as threats to business owners, Morrell said.
He also said that independent truckers haul 78 percent of goods and services in 18-wheelers.
The truck drivers will now have to receive W 2’s, Morrell said.
There is a lot of work that needs to be done to make California great again,
“We have to take our state back. It’s that easy,” he said.
After his talk, Morrell took some questions and answers from the audience and the inevitable question arose: Who would Morrell endorse or recommend to replace him in the Senate.
Morrell didn’t shy away from the question and said Rosilicie Bogh, because of her family history and community involvement.
