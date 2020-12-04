Rojin Shahbazian and Sepideh Sajadieh, along with a couple other friends, drove an hour-and-a-half from Costa Mesa to be in Cabazon at 6:30 in the morning on Black Friday.
Before 11 a.m. she had already spent nearly $900 at Kate Spade in the Desert Hills Premium Outlets.
“We were looking for good deals on designer brands,” Shahbazian said.
“I made them come” to look for deals, Sajadieh said. “I was looking for deals for Kate Spade, Valentino — just fast fashion companies with good deals, like Burberry and Louis Vuitton.”
And like nearly every person walking around the outlets indoors and out, slightly distanced in growing lines, they wore face masks.
Dan Redivo of San Marcos drove to Cabazon with his son J.D., to find “warm weather clothing gifts for family back east.”
Compared to anything back in the city they’re from, Cabazon “had a lot of variety, and we had nothing better to do on a Friday.”
He wasn’t too worried that COVID-19 could be a risk.
“The pandemic is a concern, but everyone is wearing masks and all the stores have hand sanitizer,” he said.
Hua Dong and her boyfriend accompanied her mother to Cabazon, having driven from West Covina in search for deals on coats and shoes at stores like Max Mara and Calvin Klein.
“We found some deals” and cashed in on $1,000-worth of merchandise before noon.
The coronavirus was not at the top of her list of priorities.
“Everyone’s wearing masks and using hand sanitizer. It’s fine,” she said.
The California Highway Patrol had been contracted by Desert Hills Premium Outlets to assist with directing traffic, sparing at least four officers and a supervisor for Black Friday’s operations.
According to Public Information Officer Matthew Napier, CHP was unsure just how many visitors would come to Cabazon this year, but “We planned for it as if it were like any other year. It’s a lot easier to be prepared” he said.
Corporate contacts for Cabazon Outlets and Desert Hills Premium Outlets did not return calls for comment.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
