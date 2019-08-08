The Western Riverside Council of Governments (WRCOG) was recently awarded $60,000 through CalRecycle’s Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Grant Program to expand public outreach and recycling education in the subregion. HHW includes a variety of commonly used products like antifreeze, batteries, oil and paint, which require special care for disposal. Proper disposal of HHW not only reduces soil and water pollution, but also reduces toxic substances in the environment known to create health risks.
The grant funding will expand a number of existing WRCOG Environmental Programs, in addition to increasing community outreach to include educational efforts with local youth. Approximately 500 students will now have the opportunity to learn and receive resources about correct HHW disposal on field trips. Additionally, the grant will increase the capacity of HHW collection facilities within the region and allow staff to host booths at City Clean-Up Days to grow constituent knowledge about proper HHW disposal. “This funding is going to allow WRCOG to greatly expand its Environmental Programs and provide much needed education and resources to more communities and residents throughout Western Riverside County,” said Brian Tisdale, Mayor Pro-Tem for the City of Lake Elsinore.
WRCOG is thankful for the opportunity to partner with CalRecycle and is excited to expand regional efforts to increase proper disposal of HHW.
