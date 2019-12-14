On Tuesday night, at the Cabazon Community Center, a large crowd attended the West Desert Municipal Advisory Council (MAC), held by Supervisor Jeff Hewitt, eager to find solutions for top issues including homelessness, cleanliness of the community and maintenance of local roads.
The crowded room was abuzz with comments about community clean up, the homeless, and areas that need attention in Whitewater and Cabazon.
A tentative date was set for April 4, 2020 for the Neighborhood Clean Up, while Nov. 14, 2020 was set as the definitive date for the Community Clean Up.
When the agenda item for the community’s sanitation was brought to the fore, several residents spoke pointedly about the waste that is being brought to Whitewater/Cabazon from Cherry Valley, Beaumont and Yucaipa.
Dumpsters can be seen around the Cabazon and Whitewater communities for residents to use; however, some residents claim that people who do not live in these communities drive down to throw away their trash, especially on non-trash pick up days, which causes a build up of waste.
“People from Beaumont, Cherry Valley come out here to our desert, and think that this is a nobody’s land,” said a concerned resident, Richard Schmidt. “Those dumpsters are for us to keep our community clean, not Cherry Valley, Beaumont and Yucaipa.”
Schmidt also shared that he has witnessed individuals dumping their trash and waste in the local washes.
Mickey Valdivia, legislative assistant to Supervisor Hewitt, acknowledged his concerns on the issue and discussed the possibility of procuring more dumpsters to make sure that the community’s needs are met. Valdivia presented Certificates of Recognition to a handful of residents, to express the supervisor’s gratitude for the dedication and involvement that has been shown by these residents, in helping keep the Cabazon and Whitewater communities clean.
“We haven’t done this before,” Valdivia said, “but these certificates are long overdue.”
Kimberly Trone, of Riverside County DPSS, discussed the upcoming census count of homeless in the area, and solicited volunteers to participate.
“It’s no secret that homelessness is a growing issue that can happen with people we know, colleagues we know, or people that we might not imagine to be homeless, who are living in their cars and on the streets,” Trone said. “So, every January, it’s crucial that we accurately count those people.”
This year, they are focusing on homeless youth. Trone said they know that the homeless youth are grossly undercounted in the community.
The push is to find out where the homeless youth congregate, in order to acquire resources to help this segment of the community.
Trone also mentioned that there appears to be more parents with children, and more elderly living on the streets.
Another agenda point was the maintenance of the roads in Whitewater and Cabazon, and more specifically the roads east of Haugen Lehman Way, Cholla Road and Octotillo Drive.
Patty Romo, of Riverside County EDA, said that the roads in that target area are not incorporated in the county maintenance system.
Hewitt’s office, however, was able to secure funds for road maintenance.
“I am very proud to announce that Supervisor Jeff Hewitt led the charge, and we were able to secure about $305,000, to begin the process to fix the roads.” Valdivia said. The target date for the roads to be incorporated in the county is slated for the end of the summer, in 2020.
Other non-action items discussed were: A special election to create a district, east of Haugen Lehman Way; and the Citizen’s Development Block Grant, to help with community needs, i.e. home enhancement, emergency provisions, or a generator for the community center. If you have any questions for concerns regarding Whitewater or Cabazon, you can reach Supervisor Hewitt at (951) 955-1050.
