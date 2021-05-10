A Beaumont demolition company has been selected to complete demolition of the former Beaumont Plunge.
Weaver Grading was able to promise to haul off and dispose of brick-and-mortar debris for a far lower cost than what was offered by the other two bidders, it was announced at the May 4 Beaumont city council meeting.
The shell of the pool has already been punctured and that spot filled in with dirt, according to Assistant Director of Community Services Doug Story.
Included in the $3.4 million budget to overhaul Stewart Park is the replacement of “The Beaumont Plunge” with a spray pad, which would require less maintenance and would cut down on the city’s liability, since drowning would not be an issue.
Beaumont-based Weaver Grading won the demolition contract with a $60,200 bid, beating out Resource Environmental’s $182,050 and Epsilon Engineering’s $118,286.
The Plunge, along with the Pavilion, are among the amenities being removed as part of the park’s overhaul.
The 3,981 square-foot community pool and adjacent 500 square-foot children’s pool opened in 1963. Prior to being drained, it was plagued by three leaks, according to the city. The pool deck suffered cracks, some spanning longer than 10 feet.
The pool’s depth and slope of the deep end did not meet minimum requirements to justify a one-meter diving board.
The children’s pool failed to meet the 2010 Americans with Disabilities Act standards, and could not fulfill the Model Aquatic Health Code standards.
There was “significant corrosion” in the pool’s mechanical room.
The shallow end was too deep for young children, making it unsuitable to teach beginning swim lessons.
It would have cost the city an estimated $2,066,754 to renovate the pool, and would have required replacement of the children’s pool, as well as upgrades to the mechanical system, and remodeling of the bathhouse.
Complete demolition and replacement of the Plunge would have cost the city roughly $5.5 million.
The city opted to instead spend $1,100,000 to build a “sprayground” closer to 10th Street, nearer to a new planned playground, which would be comprised of a 17,000 square-foot splash pad.
The city anticipates a lower cost to run a splash pad, which would be ADA accessible and available year-round without a need to hire life guards, and practically eliminates the liability of drowning.
As part of the park’s overhaul, 9th Street will be closed off and absorbed into the park.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.