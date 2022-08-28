Water rates in Banning will likely rise

Banning’s ratepayers may have benefitted in the short term by only enduring 3 percent annual increases in their water rates over the past five years, but the long-term effects may be costlier.
Wastewater rates will rise even more dramatically, if city council approves them at its Sept. 13 meeting.
Recommendations for starkly increased rates that were recommended heading into 2017 were relatively dismissed as the city council at the time chose to be conservative and listen to residents who were concerned about an increase in rates.
Residential wastewater rates that are now $21.42 per month need to hit $51.35 by 2027 in order for the facility to meet its budget and capital improvement plan.
Now, sorely needed capital improvement projects that are yet to be funded and started, are going to be even costlier: the annual rate increases of 3 percent were far below the Consumer Price Index increases of 21.4 percent during that time, Public Works Director Art Vela told Banning’s city council during a special meeting on Aug. 23.
The city struggles with an aging water infrastructure that usurps 13 percent of its water as wasted water, due to leaky pipes needing replacements throughout the city.
Banning’s water utility needs to raise revenues to cover an expected $44.9 million to cover operations and management costs over the next five years; to pay for 10 additional staff positions; to cover an increase in purchases from the San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency; and provide funding for special programs, specifically water rebates.
The water utility also has outlined $52.4 million in improvements in the coming decade, from annual water main replacements to added fire flow improvements, in addition to water well rehabilitation and wastewater treatment plant improvements; addition of four staff positions for the wastewater collection system; an increase in contractual services costs; plus $68.2 million in recommended improvement projects within its capital improvement plan over a 10-year timeframe.
In order to upgrade and rehabilitate existing wells, ensure adequate fire flow as the city continues to grow, and ensure that showers flow and toilets flush consistently, Banning will need to increase rates substantially to make up for the years of inadequate increases, with hikes of at least 10.75 percent a year starting in January 2023 and continuing through 2027, according Alberto Morales, a representative from Black & Veatch, which has offices in Irvine and Los Angeles, who provided a presentation at the council’s meeting.
That is an increase from the projected needs that Temecula-based consultant Wildan Financial Services advised to the city in 2016, when it suggested that, to fund water capital needs of $95.75 million, cumulative increases needed to go up 62 percent; and for wastewater capital needs of $43 million, the cumulative increase back then should have been 57 percent.
Water rates for most residential users (95 percent of residents have a ¾-inch pipe serving their homes) is currently $24.28 per month.
Starting in January, that increases to $25.66 per month; edges up to $27.65 per month in 2024; would continue up to $30.79 in 2025; $33.28 per month as of 2026; and hit $35.31 per month, if approved.
Wastewater rates would rise even more drastically: currently, residential and commercial rates are $21.42 per month.
Residential rates will rise to $30.20 in January, while commercial rates will hit $32.81.
In 2024, two rate increases will take effect, with residential rates climbing to $37.75 in January, and $47.12 in July 2024, while commercial rates go up to $41.01 in January, and $51.57 in July 2024.
By 2027, residential monthly rates will be at $51.35 per month, and commercial rates will be $56.98 per month.
Rate payers will also see an additional $2.25 surcharge to help pay for upgrades at the wastewater treatment facility, and to help the city pay for development of a new recycled water source.
Rates were based on a typical dwelling unit of three residents using 225 gallons per day.
Also being proposed by Public Works is a drought surcharge that would kick in if the city experiences state-mandated water consumption restrictions.
The city in the next couple of weeks will be disseminating ballots to ratepayers.
The city council will hold a public hearing at its Sept. 13 meeting, when votes will be tallied; rate increases must be approved by 51 percent of ratepayers.
If approved, rate adjustments will begin Jan. 1, 2023.
“We’re not taking on all the projects we need to be doing,” Vela told the council. “We’ve been balancing affordability with reliability. There are impacts, since the community may not be able to a absorb rate increase, but we need to ensure the services are there when you turn the water on or flush the toilet.”
Further, Vela cautioned, the rates do not reflect any nuances related to dealing with wells that that may exceed the state’s proposed standard for Chromium 6, the odorless, tasteless metallic element that sparked the Erin Brokovich controversy.
California has advocated for stricter standards than the EPA’s, and since those figures and related litigation are in flux, potential costs of dealing with hexavalent chromium are not reflected in the latest water utility rate study, Vela said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.