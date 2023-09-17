Water district opens dual-use facility

Thursday, Sept. 7, Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District (BCVWD) and the Riverside County Flood Control and Water Conservation District celebrated the completion of its dual-use Beaumont Line 16 water conservation and flood protection project with a ribbon-cutting attended by local water industry partners and elected officials.
The $7.6 million project constructed a system of percolation ponds (stage 1, which was constructed beginning in 2005) at northeast corner of Brookside and Beaumont avenues in Beaumont and the recently completed flood control infrastructure that enables the facility to capture and recharge local stormwater (stage 2).
The second stage included the installation of 7,800 feet of underground pipes ranging from 4.5 to 7 feet in diameter, constructed by H and H General Contractors.
The system was designed to recharge groundwater stores with both State Water Project (SWP) water (imported from Northern California) and captured local stormwater. By capturing and redirecting stormwater, the project will have the added benefit of alleviating some of the reoccurring flooding issues in Cherry Valley, particularly in the areas of Grand and Bellflower avenues.
“We’re particularly excited about this project because it’s the first step in addressing some significant flood hazards that have affected the Cherry Valley area for a long, long time,” said Jason Uhley, general manager and chief engineer for county flood control. “This project isn’t going to solve that problem but it’s going to make it better. We’re going to cut off the flows from the north and the residents between Grand and Brookside are going to see less water and have a better life with less risk of flooding.”
Uhley added that the flood control district will continue its work in solving Cherry Valley’s flooding issues.
The facility was designed for a 10-year flood event and is capable of adding up to 500 acre-feet of water per year to local water system.
According to BCVWD General Manager Dan Jaggers, the facility can, on wet years, provide the annual water supply for up to 900 families.
“This and the next will be the years that we test out how much water we can get in the ground because there is so much water in the system,” Jaggers added, alluding to the record rain year experienced statewide, which will likely allow for generous SWP allocations.
By more efficiently recharging stormwater and SWP supplies during the wet years the new facility will help build up stores for use during the dry years.
According the Jaggers, since Beaumont Line 16 is a passive system it does not require controllers constantly onsite to transition the facility from collecting and holding water to letting excess water to pass through the system and be released into Noble Creek.
During the ceremony County Supervisor Yxstian Gutierrez lauded the collaborative work that made completing the project possible as well as the project’s duel purpose of conserving water and protecting families from flooding.
“Collaboration is the key because for one agency to do this is just too much. It’s going to take getting our heads together and working in partnerships,” Gutierrez said. “A lot of people overlook that water brings development and safety to our communities.”
In addition to the planning and design of the project, funding was a collaborative effort as well. With the support of Department of Water Resources and the Santa Anna Watershed Project Authority, the project received a $1.2 million grant through the Proposition 84 Integrated Regional Water Management Implementation Grant. The BCVWD and flood control district split the remaining funding.
Uhley shared that the project has won recognition from the American Society of Civil Engineers; it was named Project of the Year for the Los Angeles branch and is now being considered for the national award.
