Water district incumbents unchallenged

In spite of having four of its five seats scheduled for election in the Nov. 7, 2023 Consolidated General Election, the Cabazon Water District Board of Directors will continue with its current members as the incumbents were the only candidates to file nomination papers by the Aug. 11 deadline.

Board Vice Chair Alan Davis and Director Taffy Brock, who were appointees in 2022, will continue their service on the board with 2-year short terms.

Diana Lee Morris (who was elected in 2019) and Terry Lee Tincher (who was appointed to fill a vacancy in 2021) will have new 4-year full terms.

Board Chair Sarah Wargo’s term ends and will be up for re-election in 2025, along with Brock and Davis.

The directors will be sworn into their new terms in December.

