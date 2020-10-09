Water district approves meter project grant contingencies

The Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District was approved for a $1.5 million WaterSMART: Water and Energy Efficiency grant last December for a project that will replace the district’s 19,154 primarily residential manual read water meters with current automatic read technology.
Since being approved in December by the Bureau of Reclamation, the district was awarded the grant in February and now has approved the contingencies set forth by the Bureau of Reclamation, which includes a 50 percent cost share.
This obligates BCVWD to match $1.5 million, for a total of $3 million to be spent on the project.
The total project cost is currently estimated to be $5.51 million, including district staff and temporary staff time budgets.
The district said the upgrade will save staff time, reduce errors, conserve water, improve water management and eliminate wear and tear on district vehicles.
Further the new system will offer an informational data set for detecting leaks within the transmission and distribution system.
The project is expected to result in annual water savings of 927 acre-feet by recovering losses currently caused by inaccurate metering and leaks.
According to the financial assistance agreement between the Bureau of Reclamation and the district, the project will reduce the district’s dependence on imported water and will offset groundwater pumping from the Beaumont Basin.
BCVWD said it has funds available in the approved 2019-2023 Capital Improvement Budget in anticipation of this project.
Since the project still needs $2,510,000 in funding either from BCVWD funds or future grant opportunities, the board approved a new application for a second BOR WaterSMART grant at its meeting on July 23, which could potentially provide additional funding opportunities for the district’s meter project.
