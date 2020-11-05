Water board leaders selected

Andy Ramirez

Of the water board races, a candidate for the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District’s Division 1 seat was the only race where an incumbent stood strong.

Michael “Mickey” Valdivia had a substantial lead over incumbent David Castaldo to claim the at-large seat for the San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency, while Chander Letulle garnered the most votes to represent the agency’s Division 2.

The Registrar of Voters website posted a caveat that there were still 400,000 or so vote-by-mail and 25,000 provisional ballots left to be counted, and cautioned that results could change, but Valdivia had 9,607 votes, while Castaldo received 7,744.

Valdivia said in a statement, “I want to congratulate Dave on a clean race. We both were gentlemen and respected each other” throughout their campaigns.

Valdivia said that he “Had a really solid team of contributors and volunteers. I give credit to my wife Christy for her patience and tolerance and being by my side the whole way.”

It is Valdivia’s second elected position: he was previously appointed to Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District’s board (and later won when he ran as an incumbent) prior to serving as its general manager, and lost in a bid to run for a San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency district seat previously.

“I want to thank them for their time, energy and enthusiasm, and looking forward to serving the area,” Valdivia says.

Castaldo, a former Beaumont city council member who owns A.C. Propane in Beaumont, has served on the board since 2016, and has been a proponent of lower taxes.

Larry Smith

For the San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency’s Division 5, Larry Smith succeeded in surpassing two opponents, including incumbent Lenny Stephenson and Beaumont city councilwoman Nancy Carroll to gain a seat on its board.

As of Wednesday evening Smith had 1,699 votes, followed by Carroll with 1,668, and incumbent Stephenson had 1, 153.

Banning Chamber cuts executive director’s job

Ron Duncan

For the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District, Division I race, incumbent Andy Ramirez succeeded in holding off challenger Jeffrey Cottrell; as of Wednesday Ramirez had 5,700 votes, and Cottrell had 4,734.

Ron Duncan, incumbent for the San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency, Division I ran unopposed to retain his seat.

Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.

