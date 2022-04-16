BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
In one of its final stops as it heads north to Sacramento, The People’s Convoy set up camp at A.C. Dysart Park in Banning this week, having started its trek in Adelanto on Feb. 23 to get the attention of lawmakers in Washington, D.C.
In Washington the city blocked highway exits to the convoy that involved more than 100 trucks, and countless more other vehicles, contributing to the snarled traffic that engulfed the outskirts of that city, according to convoy coordinators.
For nearly three weeks, trucks, RVs and cars set up stakes nearby at the Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland.
One trucker, referred to as “Old Man Dan,” told Rolling Stone that the convoy simply wanted to be seen, and did not intend to block traffic.
Now, as they take a travel break, they’re gearing up to continue north, and are making an ephemeral pitstop in Banning.
On Sunday, they were in Los Angeles to make a statement.
By Monday, they were in Banning.
Coordinators credit the Morongo reservation for welcoming them, but the tribe was not really equipped to handle the amount of parking needed for the convoy, and, according to co-organizer Mike Landis of Lancaster, Pa., the city — referring to Banning — contacted the convoy and informed them that they could utilize Dysart Park.
“A commissioner from the city said we could use this space,” and expressed appreciation that it gave the convoy access to electricity, Landis said in an interview Monday.
He runs Landis & Sons, a trucking firm in Pennsylvania.
The point of The People’s Convoy, Landis told the Record Gazette, is to directly protest “the 10 tyrannical laws” up for debate by California’s Assembly next week “— there are more than 10,” he notes, but specifically a pamplet being distributed by participants in the convoy outlines the ones they hope California’s legislators might reconsider, including proposed laws that would require COVID-19 immunizations in order for students to enroll in schools, and approval of an immunization tracking system to monitor vaccination records, for instance.
“They directly align with everything the convoy is against,” Landis said, clarifying “constitutional rights.”
“California is a breeding ground of stupid laws and rules,” according to Landis. “A lot of what happens in California spreads,” and inspires similar legislation elsewhere. “I’ve seen it in the trucking industry” for instance, Landis said. “Making trucks cleaner” for instance. “Here we have an opportunity to stop something before it gets into play. As a convoy, we’re trying to raise awareness, that people still have a voice.”
Gerard Johnson, a driver who runs social media sites who goes by the moniker “Trucker G,” lambasted some of the components of the bills being readied for discussion in Sacramento.
SB871, which adds COVID-19 to the list of inoculations students must have in order to attend California’s schools “regardless of FDA approval” according to the convoy’s brochure: “Every vaccine has to be approved by the FDA, do they not?” Trucker G insists. “This one says ‘regardless.’”
Further, another proposed law, SB866 “Lowers the age of vax consent to 12 years old without parental consent or knowledge.”
“Twelve year-olds should be children, not worried about making those kinds of decisions,” Johnson said.
He laments the contents of a few other proposed laws, and notes that “A lot of locals don’t want to lose their jobs” and are unwilling to identify themselves, especially if they are employed in the medical industry — but would join the convoy in a heartbeat if they didn’t feel oppressed, according to Johnson.
“Those who want to be with us, can’t.”
Among those who tagged along with the caravan was Connie Adams, a retired farmer from Newhope, Ark.
She was with her adult children, including daughter Dana Arnold.
They joined the convoy as it passed through from Washington, D.C. on its way towards California.
“We heard about it on social media,” Adams said. “We wanted to join them in Hagerstown,” which would have been exciting for the family, because they were interested in protesting “the mandates and lift the Emergency Powers Act.”
They carpooled together in her Chevy Traverse.
“We appreciated what they stood for, and we love the support we’ve been shown on bypasses and along the freeway as people pull over to watch” the convoy pass by, Adams said. “It’s shown me that there are many others supporting the movement who might not be in it. I joined and support it because they’re standing up for our freedom.”
“A whole lot of American pride had been lost” prior to the convoy’s journey, according to Arnold. “We felt oppressed, and being part of the convoy has restored that pride.”
According to Arnold, the convoy is apolitical, and insisted that “We are not anti-mask or anti-vax. We are pro-choice.”
Co-coordinator Landis was adamant that the convoy was “not a political movement.”
“It’s a movement of ‘We the People,” Landis said.
He anticipated that the convoy would continue north at the start of this weekend.
