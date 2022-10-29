Two individuals — the incumbent and a past director — are vying for the chance to represent the San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency’s Division 3 as its elected representative.
The water agency is one of 29 state water contractors responsible for paying down debt service on the State Water Project and the East Branch Extension that draws water from Lake Oroville and the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta to the Pass area.
Here is a look at the two candidates:
Kevin Walton
Inspired by a documentary that profiled the intricacies of the State Water Project conveyance system, retired Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department chief Kevin Walton submitted his name for consideration, and was appointed to represent the San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency, Division 3 last February.
While working in fire service, he was assigned to the Fire Prevention Bureau for 10 years, had was involved in various aspects of public and private water systems designs, approval and inspections for community development and land use planning.
Walton expects continuing to advocate for the water agency to help disadvantaged communities in meeting water needs; will participate in infrastructure projects such as the Sites Reservoir, Delta Conveyance Project, Backbone Pipeline and expansion of ground water recharge facilities.
He will lend a voice for legislation that benefits the Pass area, and will encourage water conservation programs such as large-scale turf replacement and recycled water implementation.
David Castaldo
Business owner David Castaldo served as the second at-large director for the San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency, having run unopposed in 2016.
He points to his record while he was in office, having voted thrice to lower property tax rates, and he was opposed to increasing the number of board meetings, which representatives are paid for per diem.
“For the past two years the water agency has not lowered the tax rate, which is based on property values or recent sales,” he says. “Yet, as property values have risen significantly in the same time and more building has flourished in the Pass area, the agency’s revenues have greatly increased … every year we pay more and more as our property values increase, but their debt remains constant.”
He is adamant that, as a small business owner who pays taxes for five parcels of property, “I hate paying taxes. The tax rate must be lowered. I will vote to lower your tax rate.”
