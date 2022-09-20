Wallace, Banning’s mayor once more

Juan “Rick” Minjares was sworn in by Banning’s City Clerk Marie Calderon Tuesday morning, Sept. 13, so that he could participate in the council meetings slated for later in the day and evening.
He joined councilmembers Alberto Sanchez, David Happe and Colleen Wallace.
Mary Hamlin, subject to a recall election, has resigned and moved out-of-state. Former mayor Kyle Pingree is in the process of moving from the area.
Minjares needed to participate in a closed session meeting Tuesday afternoon, as the representative for District 2, having been appointed Sept. 6 to replace Pingree.
He and his colleagues then participated in a presentation on the overwhelming needs of the city’s physical plant, which include new roofing for aging buildings, additional space for vital city offices and departments and new buildings altogether. (See page 5.)
Then, at the regular council meeting Tuesday evening, he and his colleagues helped celebrate the San Gorgonio Pass Historical Society’s newly installed exhibit at city hall. The city council then approved a proclamation by the city expressing support for Hispanic Heritage Month.
Then there was a presentation by the Riverside County Transportation Commission on the slow but steady efforts to plan for passenger rail service throughout the Coachella Valley.
There was a report from City Attorney Kevin Ennis about closed session items.
And then, what probably was Minjares’ second, maybe third public vote as a council member (his first was to approve the consent agenda, and separately approve one of those items regarding allowing a pumpkin patch to operate next to the Chamber of Commerce), he got to participate in a shuffling of officers.
Now that Pingree has moved on, the city’s municipal code stipulates that Wallace, who was mayor pro tem until that point, becomes mayor since the mayor’s position was vacant.
With her promotion, council members were invited to appoint her replacement as mayor pro tem.
Wallace initially motioned for Sanchez to replace her, seconded by Sanchez.
Councilman Happe, who has previously served as a mayor pro tem, nominated himself, and received a second from Minjares.
Neither vote was successful, ending in 2-2 ties.
Wallace again nominated Sanchez; this time it received a second from Minjares, and Sanchez joined in voting for himself, with Happe being the lone dissenter, making Alberto Sanchez the mayor pro tem through December on a 3-1 vote.
