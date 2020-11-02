Voters cast ballots at Voter Assistance Centers

Today is the third day of operation for the 130 Riverside County voter assistance centers, where registered voters may cast their ballots in the Nov. 3 Presidential General Election. As of 10 a.m. on Sunday (Nov. 1) all 130 voter assistance centers have opened and are processing voters without delays.
On Saturday, some voter assistance centers experienced intermittent delays due to significant volume in the voter registration lookup system. The county team worked with the system’s vendor to identify and quickly resolve the problem. By yesterday afternoon, the system was responding faster, and voters were able to process through quicker and with fewer delays. Some voters were offered a provisional ballot yesterday during the system delay.
Every vote counts and the Registrar of Voters is committed to ensuring every registered voter may cast their ballot.
There have been no reports of delays or issues with the electronic ballot marking machines at the voter assistance centers. Electronic ballot marking machines are not connected to the internet, and only mark ballots that are printed and then cast in a ballot box.
Other ways voters may cast their ballot is to return their vote-by-mail ballot at one of the voter assistance centers, official drop off boxes or through the U.S. Postal Service. All ballots post-marked on or before Nov. 3 and received by the Registrar of Voters by Nov. 20, will be counted.
The voter assistance centers will operate from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. through Monday, Nov. 2. On Election Day, the voter assistance centers will operate from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters are not assigned to a specific voter assistance center and may visit any of the 130 locations. For a list of voter assistance centers and official drop off boxes, visit VoteInfo.net.
