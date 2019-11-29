Riverside County authorities have identified the victim of a head-on collision between a compact vehicle and a semi truck on the borderline of Redlands and Moreno Valley.
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Bureau identified the driver of the Toyota Camry as David Rodriguez Jr., 48, of Beaumont.
According to the California Highway Patrol, Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene by Cal-Fire personnel who responded to the accident on Redlands Boulevard near San Timoteo Canyon Road.
Rodriguez was driving his Toyota Camry southbound on Redlands Boulevard at around 12:20 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, behind a group of cars, when he decided to cross over the solid double yellow lines and began to pass cars ahead in a no passing zone.
Francisco Valladares, who was driving a three-axle tractor northbound on the same boulevard, could not apply the brakes in time impacting Rodriguez head-on, said authorities.
“The impact sent Rodriguez’s vehicle into the left side of a third semi-trailer in the southbound lane which was driven by Mario Mendoza,” said Juan Quintero, CHP spokesman for the Riverside office.
Valladares was transported to Riverside University Health System Medical Center for minor to moderate injuries, said Quintero.
“Mendoza did not sustain any injuries,” said Quintero.
Authorities urge any witness of the accident to come forward by calling Officer C. Horton at (951) 637-8000.
Rest In Peace coach! You will forever be in my heart. I’m grateful that I will always have a piece of you with me.
