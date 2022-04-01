BY PAUL PRADO
For the Record Gazette
Desert Edge VFW Post 233 hosted their annual community awards ceremony at Sun Lakes Country Club last weekend.
The Post recognized and acknowledged the efforts and dedication of students, teachers, volunteers and law enforcement officers.
They also honored local businesses that have consistently supported veterans and their families, either through donations or allowing the Post to host a table at their business for Buddy Poppy distribution.
The Beaumont High School JROTC Color Guard presented the colors for the event.
The Guard is under the direction of Air Force Master Sgt. Edward Brackins.
Local dignitaries were on hand to present certificates of acknowledgement to the recipients.
Jerry Walker is the commander and post adjutant for Desert Edge Post 233.
Walker welcomed attendees and provided background about the ceremony.
“The community awards program is where we honor police officers, our volunteers, a teacher of the year, students who participated in the Desert Edge Patriot Pen Essay contest and our community partners,” said Walker.
“We want to provide this recognition for people that do specific things.
“They go above and beyond in their service.”
Walker was proud to share that Desert Edge Post 233 was ranked No. 2, out of 200 posts in the state of California, for having outstanding veteran’s support programs.
“We take care of veteran’s families in the Banning Pass, either in Beaumont, Banning, Calimesa or Cabazon,” said Walker. “Our post provides assistance for approximately 160 veterans in our area.”
Senior Airmen Kailey Lopez is a member of the Beaumont High School JROTC.
She, along with the other cadets, received certificates of appreciation.
“We are getting an award for helping out with the Buddy Poppy program,” said Lopez.
“We were raising money for the veterans.”
Lopez enjoyed interacting with the veterans that she met while participating in the program. “It was fun,” she said. “We got to hear some cool stories from the veterans. It was a really good time.”
Lopez shared that the JROTC raised a goodly amount of money while they were at the Stater Bros. market by Beaumont High School.
Gail Reid, a teacher at San Gorgonio Middle School, was the recipient of the Teacher of the Year Award.
She contributed approximately 50 essays from her students for the Patriot Pen writing contest at the Post.
The Sun Lakes Country Club received the Patriotic Partner Award.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better partner,” said Walker. When ever we’ve needed anything, they are always there to support us.”
This year’s winners for the Patriot Pen Awards are; Arianna Horta, first place, Hayden Delaney, second place and Viviana Canela, third place.
Law enforcement awards were given to Cpl. Reginald Aubrey of the Beaumont Police Department, Sergeant Derek Thesier, from the Banning Police Department and Officer Michael Bell of the California Highway Patrol.
The VFW Auxiliary Award went to Elaine Abrams.
The VFW Auxiliary Special Award was given to Anita Worthen.
Post Service Recognition Awards went out to Stater Bros. of Beaumont and Cherry Valley, Albertson’s in Banning, Patsy’s in Banning and the Sun Lakes Singles Club.
The Post House Donors were Sun Lakes Charitable Trust, the Bank of Hemet, Cherry Valley Nursery and Little & Sons Insurance Group.
The Buddy Poppy Volunteer Awards were given to Jim and Sandy Bleier, Debbie Vann and Gail White.
The members of the Beaumont High School JROTC received awards.
They are Kailey Lopez, Jireh Alvarado, Kendall Brey, Said Burnette, Jocelyn De La Paz, Michael Dora, Kalanie Holmes, Malaya Magpali, Alexis Mendoza, Andres Paredes, Elizabeth Prieto, Andrew Rodriquez, Priscilla Rodriguez, Nathan Treend, Noah Treend and Brenda Worsham.
Members of the VFW are all combat veterans.
For more information on VFW Post 233 call (951) 845-7807.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.