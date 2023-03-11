On Saturday, March 4, the Beaumont Police Department arrested two suspects for a vehicle burglary and mail theft, in an investigation that was assisted by surveillance camera footage.
According to a Beaumont police report, in the early morning hours of Friday, March 3, officers from the Beaumont Police Department Crime Suppression Unit (CSU) located a vehicle in the 1600 block of Apollo Way, which appeared to have been broken into. Officers contacted the owner of the vehicle who confirmed that the vehicle had been broken into and determined several electronic devices had been taken, along with credit cards and other items of identification.
At 9:39 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, CSU officers located the suspects from the vehicle burglary in the area of Oak Valley Parkway and Highland Springs Avenue. Officers were able to identify the two suspects from security footage taken earlier in the day from a retail business that had captured the two using the victim’s credit cards.
A 33-year-old from Hemet and a 19-year-old from Perris were detained.
During the investigation, officers found evidence linking the two to the vehicle theft, as well as several items of mail containing various credit cards and other personal items belonging to victims in the cities of Beaumont and Fallbrook. The two suspects were placed under arrest and booked at Smith Correctional Facility in Banning for possession of stolen property, grand theft and fraudulently using a credit card.
This case is still under investigation. If anyone has information about this case, please contact (951) 769-8500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.