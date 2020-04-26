Starlight Elementary School Principal Lauren Kinney wants to spend more time with her 1 year-old grandson Jackson.
He is one lucky little boy.
She mentioned Jackson as she announced her retirement in a video shared with her colleagues and friends on April 17.
And boy, will Beaumont miss her.
“She prides herself on remembering every one of her kids’ names at her school,” says Mickey Valdivia, who has two children that had her as a principal. “And I’ve tested her on this. I’ll point and say ‘What’s that kid’s name,’ and point out another and ask, ‘What’s their name?’ And she always knew.”
Valdivia would not get to Beaumont High School until several years after Kinney had already graduated from there.
Valdivia’s father Sal was Kinney’s teacher, as he taught Spanish and physical education at the high school.
Mickey Valdivia’s son Dylan and daughter Skyler both enjoyed having her as a principal at the old Summit Elementary School.
(Valdivia coincidentally works for Banning High School.)
No matter where he runs into her, he notices that “She has never lost her spirit and that fire of being a Beaumont Cougar.”
Her positive and cheerful spirit has made her one of the most beloved educators in Beaumont.
When Shari Scholte wanted to start a running club when she and Kinney worked at Sundance Elementary School, she says that Kinney was always encouraging her.
“She’s the kind of person who wants you to be the best person you could be,” Scholte says. “I would take ideas to her and she would make them happen.”
Scholte was the school librarian for several years, and then returned as a teacher. She and Kinney supported each other while they endured bouts of cancer.
Kinney did not hesitate to support the Beaumont Spirit Run, which Scholte co-founded, as an emcee.
“I will miss her unstoppable positivity,” Scholte says.
Superintendent Terrence Davis calls Kinney “the epitome of what a loving, kind and gracious educator should be.”
“She is a living legend in our community — and in the regional area,” Davis says. “Her work ethic, and commitment to students and families is second to none. We all love and will deeply miss Mrs. Kinney.”
“Lauren has meant so much to so many people,” says Janelle Poulter, a Beaumont school board member. “She is a caring educator, mentor and principal who brought out the best in students and teachers.”
Bryanna Gardinier, who is graduating from Beaumont this year, had Kinney as her principal at Sundance when she started there in kindergarten in 2007.
“She was my favorite, because she was always there for her students,” and despite Kinney’s cancer diagnosis, “Mrs. Kinney was still being her amazing self without letting her health affect her daily work at the school.”
Gardinier’s uncle Troy Campbell, now an associate director of off-campus student relations at Arizona State University, regularly attended events at Sundance.
“She always had a warm smile when she greeted you, and genuinely asked about how you were doing, and she remembered things from our last conversation. She was just overall an amazing educator.”
Kinney is a former Miss Beaumont Pageant contestant, and formerly worked for the Record Gazette in the late 1970s.
After graduating from Beaumont in 1976, she attended California State University and earned her bachelor of arts degree in liberal studies, and later her master’s degree in education administration from Azusa Pacific University.
She is one of the few principals nationwide to receive the Terrell H. Bell Award for outstanding school leadership, and in 2006, 2015 and 2020 she was named Beaumont school district’s Principal of the Year.
In 1986 she was named Palm Springs Unified School District’s Teacher of the Year, and in 1994, she was the Teacher of the Year in Beaumont.
Kinney’s last day will be June 30.
In her video, she recaps her 39-year career, 30 of those years spent in Beaumont.
After graduating from Beaumont High School and going to college, she would come back to the area to teach at the Brethren School for three years, which she also attended as a student.
She taught with Palm Springs Unified School District for five years, then came back to Beaumont in 1990 to teach at the old Wellwood School, teaching for five years and spending four more years as its principal.
She transferred to Palm Elementary School and served as principal for a couple of years before moving on to open Sundance Elementary School, where she was principal for 15 years.
Two years ago, she was the starting principal at Starlight Elementary School.
“It has been a blessing and a joy, especially to see my students grow up,” she says, and notes “My first class is now 45 years-old, and it was a pleasure being the principal of their children. What a beautiful ride. I just want to say thank you: it’s been a pleasure working with everyone, knowing everyone. I’m blessed beyond belief, and I’ll never forget my experience here. I love you guys.”
