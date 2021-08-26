The death of a 33-year-old Beaumont man who was killed by a Union Pacific train near San Timoteo Canyon Road and Alessandro Road last week continues to be investigated by the Redlands Police Department.
According to a city of Redlands press release, Bret Breunig was struck as he tried to jump aboard the train around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 18.
Redlands spokesman Carl Baker confirmed on Wednesday, Aug. 25, that a sheriff’s deputy dropped Breunig off.
“I can now confirm that witnesses did report that the victim in last week’s train fatality was dropped off in the area prior to the accident by a Sheriff’s Department vehicle,” he said in an email. “The sheriff’s vehicle left the area before the man was killed attempting to jump aboard the moving train.”
After this week’s print edition, the Sheriff’s Department confirms Baker’s account.
“On Aug. 18, the Redlands Police Department contacted the Sheriff’s Department regarding a death investigation involving a subject being struck by a train,” said a statement from the public information office. “It does appear a deputy sheriff made contact with the individual, in the Redlands area, prior to the victim being struck by the train. The department is currently cooperating with the Redlands Police Department investigation.
Breunig, an auto body repair man who lived in the San Bernardino area, had injured his leg in a motorcycle accident three weeks ago and received further treatment early Wednesday at Loma Linda University Medical Center.
Robert Hammersley, an uncle who lives in Orange County, said he didn’t know why Breunig was in that area since he doesn’t know anybody out there.
“We’ve been told by several witnesses that a police car pulled up, dropped him off at the crossing, turned around and left yet he was in a hospital gown and nothing else,” Hammersley said. “His cast was missing on his leg and it was there on him the day before and should have still been on his leg.”
None of his belongings including his cell phone were with him or at the San Bernardino County coroner’s office, he said.
The family lived in Highland when he was in high school. He graduated from Redlands East Valley High School in 2006. The family now lives in Beaumont.
Alessandro Road was closed between Sunset Drive and San Timoteo Canyon Road for several hours while Redlands police and Union Pacific Railroad Police investigated.
Mike Jackson of the Union Pacific Police said he had no further information.
