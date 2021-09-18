Receive free rent for three months, plus 12 months of unpaid rent.
Rental assistance from Riverside County is being given without regard to immigration status.
Qualified renters may be eligible for assistance with utility bills. Residents do not need to be behind on rent to apply.
Apply in person on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Banning Community Center, 789 N. San Gorgonio Ave., Banning, 92220.
• Please bring a form of identification and personal email address: Any valid government issued identification, including a driver’s license, passport, resident card, etc.
• A copy of the lease agreement: A formal written and signed agreement between a landlord and tenant.
• Landlord’s contact information: phone number and email.
• A documented COVID-19 related financial impact: If your household has experienced a loss or reduction in income or an increase in household expenses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, you may be able to demonstrate a COVID-19 financial related impact.
• Proof of 2020 household income: 1040 tax returns, 1099-NEC, 1099-MISC, W-2, 1040 Schedule C, Form 1099G, Form SSA-1099, 1042S Statement, etc.
• Utility bill(s): Bills that include past due amount(s) for electricity, gas, water, trash and sewer.
Learn more at www.UnitedLift.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.