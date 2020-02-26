Unforgettables Foundation awards honors at awards reception

The ninth annual Unforgettable Hearts Awards featuring community leaders from across the Inland Empire and District 23 served by keynote speaker and Sen. Mike Morrell, gathered for lunch at the Fox Theater in Redlands on Valentine’s Day last Friday.
For almost a decade, dozens and dozens of business owners, families, individuals and charity executives and board members celebrate about 50 awardees who make our region a really good place to live and give.
The award recipients are nominated and recognized by a number of certificates from our 10 local politicians including Senator Morrell, Assemblyman Ramos, Assemblywoman Reyes, Congressman Cook and both the Riverside and San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors.
Also, three longstanding awards of The Unforgettables Foundation were presented: Joanie Morrell was honored with The Unforgettable Rowena Ramos Award as an exemplary grandmother; Lamar Advertising was honored with the WeCare Award (named in honor of Wescom Credit Union’s 18-year long standing support of The Unforgettables Foundation); and The Unforgettable Summer Austin Award given for family commitment to local charity — and in particular The Unforgettables Foundation — was given to The Varner Family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.